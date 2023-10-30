Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 22,613 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,613 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 133.3% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.3 %

ET stock opened at $13.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average is $13.09. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $14.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 104.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,950,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 64,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,520,201. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,950,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 64,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,520,201. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 750,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $9,697,500.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 62,328,477 shares in the company, valued at $805,907,207.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,010,000 shares of company stock worth $26,149,000. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

