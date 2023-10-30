AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 2,593 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. State of Wyoming boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 12.4% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other L3Harris Technologies news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,885.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:LHX opened at $170.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $250.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 58.61%.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

