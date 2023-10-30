SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 133,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $429,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 35.5% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SDY stock opened at $110.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $132.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.76.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.