Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Position Increased by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Globe Life by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,963,000 after acquiring an additional 57,587 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Globe Life by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,689,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,945,000 after acquiring an additional 160,145 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Globe Life by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,678,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,639,000 after acquiring an additional 412,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Globe Life by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,287,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,705,000 after acquiring an additional 797,267 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Globe Life from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 16,217 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $1,815,817.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,020.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 16,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $1,815,817.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,635 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,020.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $1,419,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,730.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,542 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,707. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $112.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.78. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.23 and a 1-year high of $123.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.01.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 9.64%.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.