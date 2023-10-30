PFG Investments LLC Buys 1,964 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $445,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 76,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $424,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $110.20 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.08 and its 200 day moving average is $120.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

