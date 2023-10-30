AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 10.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Progressive by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Progressive by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 183,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,230,000 after buying an additional 11,176 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,189,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $2,714,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,892,178.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,724.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,091 shares of company stock worth $10,240,432 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Shares of PGR opened at $153.06 on Monday. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $161.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $89.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $128.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PGR

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.