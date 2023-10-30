RemeGen Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REGMF) Short Interest Up 15.8% in October

RemeGen Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REGMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,535,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the September 30th total of 1,326,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on RemeGen in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

RemeGen stock opened at $4.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.00. RemeGen has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $7.15.

RemeGen Co, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologics for the treatment of autoimmune, oncology, and ophthalmic diseases with unmet medical needs in Mainland China and the United States. The company offers Telitacicept (RC18) for use in the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus an autoimmune disease and Disitamab Vedotin (RC48) for use in the treatment of various cancers.

