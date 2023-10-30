Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 96.3% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,143,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956,937 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,194,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,346,000 after buying an additional 987,365 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $71,274,000. Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,505,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,100,000 after buying an additional 191,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,213,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,235,000 after acquiring an additional 224,121 shares during the period.

DFEM opened at $22.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.83. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $20.08 and a 1-year high of $25.43.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

