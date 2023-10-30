Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 26,037 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 198.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,037 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITA. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

BATS ITA opened at $107.25 on Monday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.92.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

