Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $261.61 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $266.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.83.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

