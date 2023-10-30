Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,263 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Appleton Group LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.1% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 540,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,216,000 after buying an additional 131,133 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $67.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.22. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The company has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

