iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

HDV opened at $93.77 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.46 and a 1 year high of $109.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

