EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 5,027 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 54,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 12,748 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $655,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA RWL opened at $74.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $71.68 and a 12-month high of $83.04.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.