Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 999 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned about 0.30% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JHML. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 20,617 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 26,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 34.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHML opened at $50.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $712.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.35 and a 12 month high of $56.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.72.

About John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

