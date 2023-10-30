Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter worth $4,876,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 46,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPHQ opened at $47.93 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $41.79 and a 1-year high of $52.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

