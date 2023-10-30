Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 2,000 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 348,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned approximately 0.07% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSLV. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 11.4% in the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 11,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 98,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 64,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period.

Shares of PSLV opened at $7.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average of $8.07. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $8.99.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

