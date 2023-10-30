SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) Short Interest Down 15.1% in October

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 468,900 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the September 30th total of 552,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

SOS stock opened at $3.32 on Monday. SOS has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average is $69.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SOS during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in SOS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in SOS by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 37,624 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in SOS by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 414,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 91,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SOS by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 167,272 shares during the period.

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data.

