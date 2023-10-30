Feedback plc (LON:FDBK) Insider Sells £472,256.20 in Stock

Feedback plc (LON:FDBK – Get Free Report) insider Annemijn Eschauzier sold 5,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,710 ($106.70), for a total transaction of £472,256.20 ($578,532.65).
LON FDBK opened at GBX 75.60 ($0.93) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 81.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 101.30. Feedback plc has a twelve month low of GBX 70.20 ($0.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 184.90 ($2.27). The company has a market capitalization of £10.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -352.27 and a beta of 0.91.
