Feedback plc (LON:FDBK) Insider Sells £472,256.20 in Stock

Feedback plc (LON:FDBK – Get Free Report) insider Annemijn Eschauzier sold 5,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,710 ($106.70), for a total transaction of £472,256.20 ($578,532.65).

Feedback Stock Down 2.5 %

LON FDBK opened at GBX 75.60 ($0.93) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 81.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 101.30. Feedback plc has a twelve month low of GBX 70.20 ($0.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 184.90 ($2.27). The company has a market capitalization of £10.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -352.27 and a beta of 0.91.

About Feedback

Feedback plc, a medical imaging technology company, engages in the provision of software and systems to those working in the field of medical imaging. Its products include Bleepa, a secure clinical communications and data viewing platform that facilitates the sharing of clinical-grade medical images; CareLocker, a patient centric cloud architecture that provides secure data portability; and Bleepa Box, a technology for sharing DICOM images and other clinical data over mobile networks with the company's dedicated cloud environment, CareLocker, for subsequent display and review within Bleepa.

