PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Upgraded at Oppenheimer

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $165.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on PTC from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PTC from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on PTC from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.23.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $136.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. PTC has a 52 week low of $113.89 and a 52 week high of $152.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $112,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,889.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PTC news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $422,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,127,972.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $112,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,889.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in PTC by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

