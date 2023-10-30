SPDR Gold Shares Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 212,176 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 29% compared to the average volume of 165,099 call options.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $186.15 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Gold Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLD. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $263,837,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

