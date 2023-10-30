Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Raises Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 86.6% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $150.16 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $143.16 and a 1-year high of $167.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.21 and a 200 day moving average of $158.96. The firm has a market cap of $64.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

