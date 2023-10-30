EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $873,000 Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1,157.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPD. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 288,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $107.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.30 and its 200 day moving average is $116.59. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.84 and a 1 year high of $128.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on EXPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, August 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.09.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

