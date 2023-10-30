EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ VYMI opened at $59.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.08. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $54.07 and a 1 year high of $66.13.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
