Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 348 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter worth about $978,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 14.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter worth about $578,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 32.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 8,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

In other news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 2,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total value of $228,195.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,443,201.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 2,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total value of $228,195.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,443,201.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert S. Genter sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $159,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,061 shares of company stock worth $778,169 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

NYSE SAIC opened at $106.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $95.43 and a 1-year high of $123.53.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Science Applications International from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.43.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

