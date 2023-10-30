Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $1.68 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $342.48 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $305.05 and a one year high of $428.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $378.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 49.72%.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.31.

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.59, for a total transaction of $77,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.59, for a total value of $77,518.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,183,356 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

