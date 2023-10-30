EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $844,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSB. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 88,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $43.05 on Monday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $46.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.85.
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
