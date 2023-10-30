Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Decreases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $143.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $129.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.92 and its 200 day moving average is $168.42. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $140.13 and a twelve month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.42%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Bank of America reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

