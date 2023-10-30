Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Bought by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 143.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 29.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 285,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,497,000 after purchasing an additional 64,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper Stock Performance

SCCO opened at $71.53 on Monday. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $46.19 and a twelve month high of $87.59. The stock has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.99 and its 200-day moving average is $75.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Southern Copper Announces Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 27.66%. On average, analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $52.50 to $55.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCCO

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern Copper

In other news, Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $195,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,992. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.