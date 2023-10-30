Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Buys 115 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,398 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Stock Down 0.7 %

Universal Health Services stock opened at $123.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.35 and a 12-month high of $158.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.93 and its 200 day moving average is $136.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.21. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UHS. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.46.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

