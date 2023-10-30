Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 4,575 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,575 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 68,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 9,685 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 71,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 18,149 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 71,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $577,006.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at $7,232,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.47.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

NASDAQ KHC opened at $31.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.66. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $42.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.90 and its 200-day moving average is $35.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

