EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 237 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Client First Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Client First Capital LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH opened at $232.04 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $231.49 and a 12-month high of $273.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.00.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

