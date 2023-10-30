EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 383 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 510,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,007,000 after acquiring an additional 41,837 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 158,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after acquiring an additional 9,108 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.5% during the second quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 20,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Finally, Rockwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 406,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,884,000 after acquiring an additional 71,495 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $51.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.60. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $57.31.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

