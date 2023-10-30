EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 250 Shares of Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSF)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth $1,226,000.

Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVSF opened at $45.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.50 and a 200 day moving average of $45.80. Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.15 and a 52-week high of $46.59.

Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF (AVSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF investing in investment-grade, short-term fixed income securities across sectors from issuers around the globe. AVSF was launched on Oct 15, 2020 and is managed by American Century Investments.

