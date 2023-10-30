HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Position Raised by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,440 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of HubSpot worth $33,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter worth approximately $283,913,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,314,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 33.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after buying an additional 284,039 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 639.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,721,000 after buying an additional 253,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter worth approximately $99,041,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $660.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet cut shares of HubSpot from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $515.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $604.00 to $568.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $542.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total transaction of $466,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,840,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total value of $466,123.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,840,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.66, for a total transaction of $3,890,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 560,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,473,579.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,967 shares of company stock valued at $23,913,211. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Trading Up 1.3 %

HubSpot stock opened at $416.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.99 and a fifty-two week high of $581.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $490.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $494.75.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $529.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.45 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

