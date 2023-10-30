Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 116,947 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,947 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Veeva Systems worth $36,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Veeva Systems by 90,363.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 98,398,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,456,312,000 after acquiring an additional 98,289,612 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,262,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,886,099,000 after purchasing an additional 320,018 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,784,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,430,724,000 after purchasing an additional 277,228 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,061,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,387,000 after purchasing an additional 279,628 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.32.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $562,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,256,727.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,953,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total transaction of $562,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,727.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,488 shares of company stock valued at $5,795,979. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

VEEV stock opened at $189.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.91. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.30 and a 12 month high of $225.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.43.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

