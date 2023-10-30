Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 241,737 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 309.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 319,946 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,737 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $34,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 97,996.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,101,555,797 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $229,111,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,413,455 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 104,649.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,247,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,320,866,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,560 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $1,893,715,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,820,152 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,108,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003,997 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,278,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $92.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $161.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $89.67 and a 52 week high of $115.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.32.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 69.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.47.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

