Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 141,227 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Lamb Weston worth $31,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3,242.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,163,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,533 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,518,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,196,000 after purchasing an additional 859,733 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,036,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 562.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 877,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,730,000 after purchasing an additional 745,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,657,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,148,000 after purchasing an additional 711,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LW. TD Cowen began coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.29.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $88.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.39 and a 1 year high of $117.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.11.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 77.14% and a net margin of 17.18%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.18%.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 11th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $652,310.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,597.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $652,310.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,597.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.35 per share, with a total value of $253,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 162,835 shares in the company, valued at $13,735,132.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Company Profile



Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

