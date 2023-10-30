Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 48,227 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,227 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $29,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 94.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 3.1% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 62.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 10.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $206.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.01. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.01 and a fifty-two week high of $399.78.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.32 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 33.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MKTX. Citigroup cut their price target on MarketAxess from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MarketAxess

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Christopher R. Concannon bought 4,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $238.42 per share, with a total value of $1,018,053.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,245,317.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.