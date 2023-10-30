Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $28.81 Million Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,334 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Globe Life worth $28,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Globe Life by 56.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Globe Life by 144.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Globe Life during the first quarter worth $44,000. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE GL opened at $112.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.01. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.23 and a twelve month high of $123.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.78.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on GL. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Globe Life from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $275,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,259. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $275,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,259. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $1,419,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,730.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,542 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,707 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Stories

