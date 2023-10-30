Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 553,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356,599 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Dynatrace worth $28,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at about $1,827,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 272.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 132,395 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 7.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at about $915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $43.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.06 and its 200-day moving average is $48.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 89.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.09. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $55.87.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $332.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.89 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 11.77%. Analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $661,896.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,268,639.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $661,896.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,268,639.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 3,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $151,636.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,367 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,327.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,893 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,945. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on DT shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.52.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

