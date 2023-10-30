PFG Investments LLC Acquires 469 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CL. Barclays cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.23.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $71.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $82.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.33 and its 200 day moving average is $75.43.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $495,972.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $495,972.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $1,811,050.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,871,721.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,501 shares of company stock worth $7,838,332 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

