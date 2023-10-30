Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in Mastercard by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 418,446 shares of company stock valued at $166,076,098. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Mastercard from $488.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.83.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $364.08 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $308.60 and a fifty-two week high of $418.60. The firm has a market cap of $343.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $401.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

