Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66. Portland General Electric also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.60-$2.65 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.13.

POR stock opened at $39.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $51.58.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.72 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.97%.

In related news, VP Anne Frances Mersereau sold 10,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $480,946.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,255.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in Portland General Electric by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Portland General Electric by 136.2% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Portland General Electric by 359.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth $180,000.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

