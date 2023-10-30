Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.02-$1.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Avantor Trading Down 8.7 %
Shares of AVTR opened at $17.83 on Monday. Avantor has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.71.
Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Avantor had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Avantor’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $536,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,450,980.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $536,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,450,980.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $156,389.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,779.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Quarry LP lifted its position in Avantor by 815.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Avantor during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Avantor by 201.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Avantor during the second quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Avantor by 28.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.
Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.
