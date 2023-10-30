Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Portland General Electric also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.60-2.65 EPS.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Shares of POR stock opened at $39.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $51.58.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.72 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.97%.

A number of research firms have commented on POR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on POR

Insider Transactions at Portland General Electric

In related news, VP Anne Frances Mersereau sold 10,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $480,946.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,255.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Portland General Electric

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 17,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares during the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.