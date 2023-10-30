MARBLEX Self Reported Market Cap Hits $59.49 Million (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 30th. MARBLEX has a total market capitalization of $59.49 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MARBLEX has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One MARBLEX token can currently be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001739 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MARBLEX Profile

MARBLEX’s genesis date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 323,193,761 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,989,428 tokens. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial. MARBLEX’s official website is marblex.io.

MARBLEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 323,193,761 with 98,989,428.0783027 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.5987854 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $1,162,196.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MARBLEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MARBLEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

