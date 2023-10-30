Thunder Brawl Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $14,716.92 (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. One Thunder Brawl token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a market capitalization of $14,716.92 and $262,095.24 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl was first traded on January 9th, 2022. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.00007981 USD and is down -5.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $244,678.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Brawl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Brawl using one of the exchanges listed above.

