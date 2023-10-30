Square Token Price Hits $0.0182 on Top Exchanges (SQUA)

Square Token (SQUA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. Square Token has a market capitalization of $37,737.67 and approximately $26,516.05 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Square Token has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One Square Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0182 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Square Token Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Square Token is squaretoken.org.

Buying and Selling Square Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 0.01826008 USD and is down -2.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $15,177.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using US dollars.

