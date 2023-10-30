MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $80.81 Million

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market capitalization of $80.81 million and $24.58 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be purchased for $0.0898 or 0.00000260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MUSE ENT NFT Profile

MUSE ENT NFT launched on June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io.

Buying and Selling MUSE ENT NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.08980467 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $24.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

