Conflux (CFX) Market Cap Hits $554.35 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000477 BTC on exchanges. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $554.35 million and $60.12 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Conflux has traded up 48.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Conflux

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,363,193,980 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,363,117,027.5172195 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.16004121 USD and is up 2.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $62,311,147.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

